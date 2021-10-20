Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch PAK vs SA Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch PAK vs SA Warm-Up Match Online

On Wednesday, October 20th, at 7:30 PM, Pakistan and South Africa will play in the 15th match of the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi (IST).

In their first warm-up match, Pakistan defeated the defending champions West Indies by seven wickets. They bowled first and reduced a formidable West Indian batting squad to 130/7. Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf each took two wickets.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch PAK vs SA Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The PAK vs SA (Pakistan vs South Africa) will be the warm-up match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The PAK vs SA match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch PAK vs SA Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch PAK vs SA on Hotstar and Star Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch PAK vs SA Warm-Up Match Online

At what time does Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match start?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will take place on October 20 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

Pakistan Squad Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali.

South Africa Squad Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Reeza Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.