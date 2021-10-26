Pakistan vs New Zealand Toss Live T20 World Cup: Pakistan send New Zealand to bat first

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan vs New Zealand Toss Live T20 World Cup: Pakistan will have 'revenge' on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam opts to bowl first against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday. Azam decided not to tinker with his winning combination as he field the same XI from the India match. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without pacer Lockie Ferguson, who had calf tear confirmation moments before the match.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt.) 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 3 Fakhar Zaman 4 Mohammad Hafeez 5 Shoaib Malik 6 Asif Ali 7 Shadab Khan 8 Imad Wasim 9 Hasan Ali 10 Haris Rauf 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand 1 Martin Guptill 2 Devon Conway 3 Glenn Phillips 4 Kane Williamson (capt.), 5 Tim Seifert (wk) 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner 9 Tim Southee 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

After stamping authority over India with a 10 wicket win, Pakistan's confidence would be sky-high going further into the contest. They would aim to continue their win acceleration as they take on New Zealand in their second Super 12 fixture today in Sharjah. The toss will held at 7 PM while the action will get underway at 7:30 PM.

New Zealand squad Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham

Pakistan squad Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan vs New Zealand Toss history at T20 World Cup

Toss head to head

Total matches 5

Pakistan won toss 2

New Zealand won toss 3



2007 T20 World Cup Semi Final 1: New Zealand, elected to bat first; Pakistan won by 6 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

2009 T20 World Cup: New Zealand, elected to bat first; Pakistan won by 6 wickets (with 41 balls remaining)

2010 T20 World Cup: Pakistan, elected to field first; New Zealand won by 1 run

2012 T20 World Cup: Pakistan, elected to bat first; Pakistan won by 13 runs

2016 T20 World Cup: New Zealand, elected to bat first; New Zealand won by 22 runs