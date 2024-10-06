Pakistan vs England Live: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG Test series live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan will take on England in a three-match Test series starting in Multan on Monday, October 7

Pakistan will be up against England in a three-match Test series starting Monday, October 7 in Multan. Pakistan and England are both jostling to stay in the hunt to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. A 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh didn't help their cause as Pakistan are staring down the barrel and the same for England, who were required to win 6-0 in the home Test summer, lost the final game against Sri Lanka, and they too need several other results to go their way apart from winning their remaining six matches to stay in contention.

Pakistan have a lot going on behind the scenes. The players' fitness was a concern, they had to refute speculations about any rift among the players and manage the workload of a couple of their pacers but that didn't help as they lost the second Test against Bangladesh as well. Shan Masood said that everyone is fit and fresh and raring to go and that may be some inspiration that Pakistan were looking for.

England will be missing their key man, Ben Stokes for the series opener in Multan. Ollie Pope will continue to lead the side and even though England have picked a well-balance XI, there is a debutant in the side and they lost the last Test without Stokes. Can Pakistan take some inspiration from Sri Lanka?

When and where to watch PAK vs ENG Test series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match Test series between Pakistan and England will kick off on Monday, October 7 at 10:30 AM IST every day till Friday, October 11, with the remaining games scheduled for October 15-19 and 24-28. Unfortunately, the PAK vs ENG Test series doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, all three matches can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website for a nominal fee of INR 49/- for the tour pass.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir