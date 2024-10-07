PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Pakistan aim for fresh start against underdone England in Multan

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/ECB/INDIA TV PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Pakistan aim for a fresh start against underdone England in Multan

On paper, it might feel like a David vs Goliath contest since Pakistan can't seem to win a Test match at home and England can't help but save Test cricket and humanity with Bazball. However, if you dig just a bit deeper, both teams are sort of in a similar state, especially with respect to their position on the World Test Championship table. Pakistan are coming off a 2-0 series defeat and England in their most recent outing in whites, lost to Sri Lanka at home. England would have fond memories from their last tour of Pakistan in 2022 but that team was completely different, at least in the bowling department. And with no Ben Stokes, Pakistan would want to take a leaf out of Sri Lanka's book to try and corner the visitors, especially since everyone is fit and fresh for them. Should be a good contest! Follow our live updates of Pak vs Eng 1st Test from Multan-