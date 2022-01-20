LIVE Score Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score PAKU19 vs AFGU19 Latest Match Updates Live Streaming
Match Details
Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19
18th Match, Group C, ICC U19 World Cup 2022
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
6:30 PM IST
Dream 11
Haseebullah Khan(w), Abdul Faseeh, Qasim Akram (c), Ahmed Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Suliman Safi (vc), Allah Noor, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami, Noor Ahmad
Probable Playing XI
Pakistan U 19 Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan(w), Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram(c), Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali
Afghanistan U 19 Suliman Safi(c), Bilal Sayedi, Allah Noor, Khaiber Wali, Nangyalai Khan, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Naveed Zadran, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Noor Ahmad
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details
In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.
In West Indies
In the Caribbean, the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.
In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.