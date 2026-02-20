Pakistan players likely to be ignored after several IPL franchises invest in The Hundred

New Delhi:

Pakistan cricketers are very likely to be left out of the upcoming edition of The Hundred. In 2025, several Indian conglomerates bought key stakes in all eight teams and that could result in no contracts being offered to Pakistan players, despite their long association with the tournament and also enjoy tremendous support.

Notably, the tournament is set to take place from July 21 to August 16. This time, it will see a notable rise in player salaries following recent private investments into the tournament. However, the players from Pakistan are unlikely to benefit, as IPL-affiliated franchises have not engaged Pakistani cricketers since 2009, reportedly due to strained diplomatic relations between the neighbouring countries.

“A senior official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) indicated to an agent that interest in his Pakistan players would be limited to sides not linked to the IPL," said BBC in a report on Thursday.

Among the eight franchises in The Hundred, Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds are at least partly owned by entities that also control IPL teams. The report added, "Another agent described the situation as 'an unwritten rule' across T20 leagues with Indian investment."

Last year, ECB chief executive Richard Gould had stated that he expected "players from all nations to be selected for all teams" and noted that the organisation had implemented "clear anti-discrimination policies" to ensure fairness. Franchises contacted for comment on the matter did not respond.

"The Hundred welcomes men's and women's players from all over the world and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that," said an ECB spokesperson.

Representation from Pakistan

Almost 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction. Players from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies each have over 50 representatives on the longlist. Last season, Imad Wasim represented Northern Superchargers, now rebranded as Sunrisers Leeds. Other Pakistani players, including Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf, have also featured in the competition, though no Pakistan woman cricketer has appeared to date.

The trend extends beyond The Hundred. No Pakistani player has participated in the SA20 since its 2023 launch, as all six teams are owned by IPL-linked franchise groups. Similarly, UAE’s ILT20, controlled by MI London and Southern Brave owners, has not signed a single Pakistani player in four seasons.

