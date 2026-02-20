Andrew McDonald defends players after T20 World Cup exit, says Australia were 'fully locked in'

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Following defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, Australia were knocked out of the race for the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Senior cricketers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missed, owing to injuries, while captain Mitchell Marsh was unfit for half the tournament. Tim David too had injury concerns. Yet, Australia had enough firepower in the tank but they couldn’t perform when required.

Following which, questions are raised whether the side was fully committed. Reflecting upon that, head coach Andrew McDonald highlighted that the team indeed hasn’t done well in the last couple of T20 World Cups but it’s untrue that they are not prioritising the format. Adding to that, McDonald dismissed the unfocused narrative, adding that the expectations are too high and it’s just that they have not been able to live up to them.

“We've been fully locked into this World Cup for a period of time - this is one of our priorities. I have heard that sort of narrative that T20 World Cups don't matter to us. I think all that is a response to the performances of Australian cricket teams in these competitions. I think we won the one in 2021 and we haven't been as successful since that point in time and the expectations on the Australian cricket team are high and rightfully so. But to sit back and say that we're prioritising other formats or other versions of the game and not the T20 World Cup is entirely false,” McDonald said on Thursday.

Skillset isn’t the problem: McDonald

Notably, Matt Renshaw is the only player to score over 100 runs for Australia in this tournament. The Kangaroos have filled the team with power-hitters and that hasn’t worked very well, particularly in Sri Lankan conditions. However, McDonald refused to accept that the team didn’t have the necessary skillset, stating that they played Test cricket.

“I think it's unfair to say that we've put all our eggs in the basket of power when you talk about some of the quality players we've got in there - Cameron Green and Travis Head and Josh Inglis and Mitch Marsh. I name those players because they've played Test cricket. So I think if you're playing Test cricket, you do have the skills to combat most conditions. People will easily say that we invested in the power, but we felt like we had the balance across that batting unit to get the job done in these conditions,” McDonald said.