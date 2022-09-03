Asia Cup 2022: Only appreciation off the field, Pakistan cricket team visits Hong Kong dressing room

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Skippers Babar and Nizakat ahead of the Pakistan vs Hong Kong match

PAK vs HK: As the old proverb has it, Cricket is a great leveler. Teams and players see and feel the emotions of victories and losses from close vicinity. This is what Pakistan displayed when they paid a visit to the Hong Kong dressing room. The group stage matches of the Asia Cup have already ended and Bangladesh along with Hong Kong have been eliminated from the tournament. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan have successfully reached the group stage and will have a crack at each other on their journey to clinch the Asian title. In the final group stage match, Pakistan took on Hong Kong and defeated them by a crushing margin of 155 runs. But it was the Pakistan team's gesture off the field that was highly appreciated and caught all the attention.

Pakistan cricketers greet Team Hong Kong

The Hong Kong cricket team has been on a splendid run. Before they could enter the actual tournament and rub shoulders with the big boys, they played the qualifiers and won all three matches against Singapore, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates. In the last group match of the Asia Cup, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs and marched ahead in the competition. After that, the Pakistan team made sure that they visit the Hong Kong dressing room and cheer them up. Before this, the Indian team also visited the Hong Kong dressing room and had a chat with them. The Pakistan team congratulated Hong Kong for their stellar run in the qualifiers and shared some technical tips with them.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup and will now take on India on Sunday, September 4, 2022. They had faced a crushing defeat by 5 wickets at the hands of their arch-rivals India and had to defeat Hong Kong to keep their hopes of winning the Asia Cup alive. Pakistan looked at their dominant best as they inflicted a 155 runs defeat on Hong Kong, but their real test awaits them when they face team India on Sunday.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong XI: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

