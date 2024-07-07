Pakistan Champions thrash India Champions in WCL 2024 to take spot in a sold out clash at Edgbaston

Follow us on Image Source : WCL INSTAGRAM India Champions opted to bowl after winning the toss but Pakistan Champions were too good on the day with the bat and eventually with the ball as well

It's India vs Pakistan! Regardless of where it is happening, in which country it is happening, which players are playing, what tournament it is, the clash between the arch-rivals always carries the buzz and anticipation with it, just the nature of the beast and the Edgbaston was certainly ready to witness it with a sold-out crowd in Birmingham for the World Championship of Legends clash on Saturday (July 6) evening. However, the only thing different was the result as Pakistan beat India this time, something that has happened on very few occasions in the last few years.

The Indian champions won the toss and opted to bowl first, however, what happened next hit them like a truck. Pakistan Champions came out all guns blazing flashing their willows on a very good Edgbaston pitch in sunny weather conditions. Both Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan were quick off the blocks getting 68 runs off the powerplay.

Left-arm pace, right-arm pace, spin nothing was working for India Champions as Pakistan batters just kept going. Sharejeel in particular, was looking to bash every delivery to pulp as he brought up his fifty off just 23 balls. Akmal got his fifty off 29 deliveries amid a 25-run over against Irfan Pathan.

The way they were going 250 was on the cards as at the 10-over mark, the Pakistan Champions had already scored 132 runs. India Champions then got both Akmal and Sharjeel in quick succession but the run rate never came down as after the openers' departure, it was Sohaib Maqsood, who took on the Indian bowlers. Pakistan notched up their 200 in the 16th over while Maqsood scored a 24-ball fifty to keep his side on course of a 250-run total.

The final two overs from Anureet Singh and Dhawal Kulkarni helped India prevent Pakistan Champions from getting to 250 but chasing 244 was always going to be a tall ask. Robin Uthappa started well but the fun only lasted 12 balls.

Ambati Rayudu did his bit but he too was dismissed after scoring a 23-ball 39. Suresh Raina came to the party and went on to smash a pretty solid fifty but the rising required rate and regular wickets from the other end didn't help India Champions' cause and they eventually fell short by 68 runs. Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik were the stars for Pakistan with the ball with three wickets apiece as India Champions suffered their first loss of the competition.

While India slipped to third spot below Australia, Pakistan Champions with three wins in as many games are at the top of the table. India face Australia next on Monday, July 8.