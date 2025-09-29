Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha copies Suryakumar Yadav, says he will donate match fee Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha took centre stage and announced that his side would be donating their match fee to those affected by India's Operation Sindoor, imitating India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who pledged to donate his earnings earlier.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, after facing a third straight defeat against India in the Asia Cup 2025, went on to imitate India captain Suryakumar Yadav. He revealed that his side would be donating their entire match fees to the "civilians and children" affected by India's Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, the India skipper had also pledged his match fees for the entire Asia Cup to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attack and to the Indian armed forces. It was his way of showing respect towards the ones who lost their lives in the heinous attacks and the armed forces who carried out Operation Sindoor, which left Pakistan begging for scraps.

"As a team, we have decided to donate our match fees to the civilians and children affected by India's attack," Agha said at the post-match press conference. India categorically stated that they haven't targeted any civilian and military establishments.

What did India's Ministry of Defence say after launching Operation Sindoor?

It is worth noting that after Operation Sindoor was carried out, the Indian Ministry of Defence issued a statement where they specified that they had only targeted terrorist infrastructure and camps in Pakistan, not any Pakistani military facilities.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement read.

Team effort helped India register a stellar win against Pakistan

The clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup final saw the Men in Green post a total of 146 runs in the first innings of the game after decent knocks by Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. However, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer put a significant dent in Pakistan's batting innings.

Aiming to defend the target, Pakistan was again left helpless as star batter Tilak Varma scored 69* runs in 53 deliveries, propelling his side to a brilliant five-wicket victory.

