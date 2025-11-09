Pakistan announce squads for Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I tri-series; Fakhar Zaman returns, Hasan Nawaz released Pakistan have largely kept the same squads from the South Africa white-ball series, for the upcoming home assignments against Sri Lanka, including the ODIs and the tri-nations T20I series, which also features Zimbabwe. Pakistan won both the ODI and T20I series against a second-string Proteas outfit.

Lahore:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced largely similar ODI and T20 squads from the South Africa series to take on Sri Lanka next week, followed by the tri-series in the T20 format, also featuring Zimbabwe. The only change was the release of the middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz, for him to play in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the domestic red-ball competition. While Fakhar Zaman has been recalled to the T20Is in his place, no replacement has been named for the ODI side as Pakistan look to maintain their winning run at home.

"Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman will replace Hasan in the T20I squad, while no player will be added to the ODI squad as Hasan’s replacement. Hasan has been released to participate in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – the country’s premier first-class tournament," the PCB statement read.

Pakistan won both the ODI and T20I series against the Proteas 2-1 and will be keen to continue the same against Sri Lanka, who will be better equipped to handle their spinners and slow conditions, since they will be similar to what they get at home.

The three-match ODI series kicks off on Tuesday, November 11. All three matches take place in Rawalpindi. The seven-match tri-series kicks off on November 17 in Rawalpindi and ends on Saturday, November 29. The last five games, including the final take place in Lahore after Rawalpindi kicks off the series with the first two matches.

Pakistan Squads

ODIs: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha

T20I tri-series:Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq