6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6: Eight successive sixes in Ranji Trophy, Meghalaya batter hits fastest FC fifty in record show

New Delhi:

Meghalaya's Akash Kumar Choudhary etched his name into the history books as he slammed not one or two but eight consecutive sixes in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate Group. Akash also slammed the fastest-ever fifty in the history of First-class cricket with his batting carnage against Arunachal Pradesh at the Pithwala Stadium, Bhimpore, Surat on Sunday, November 9.

Akash unleashed a butcher mode as he slammed six sixes in an over and then two more to become the first-ever player to hit eight consecutive sixes in the history of First-class cricket. He hit six in an over too and has become just the third player in FC cricket to smack six maximums off an over, joining the likes of Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri.

Akash slams fastest fifty in FC history

Akash was on a rampage during his brief outing. He hit six sixes in an over off left-arm spinner Limar Dabi before hitting two off Tadakamalla Mohith. He hit a fifty off just 11 balls and has now registered the fastest half ton in the history of red-ball cricket, breaking the previous record of Leicestershire's Wayne Knight, who had slammed a half century off 12 balls in 2012.

Fastest fifties in First-class cricket history:

1 - Akash Kumar Choudhary: 11 balls, Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2025

2 - Wayne White: 12 balls, Leicestershire v Essex in 2012

3 - Clive Inman: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire in 1965

4 - Michael van Vuuren: 13 balls, Eastern Province B vs Griqualand West in 1984/85

5 - Ned Eckersley: 14 balls, Leicestershire vs Essex in 2012

Meanwhile, Akash completed his fifty in just nine minutes, which is now the second fastest by time in the history of FC cricket, with Inman holding that record, having hit his fifty in eight minutes. Akash ended his knock unbeaten on 50 off 14 balls as Meghalaya declared their innings on 628-6. In reply, Arunachal were folded out for just 73.