Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan both set to start for India in Kolkata Test against South Africa The century against the West Indies last month and twin tons in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A seem to have nailed down Dhruv Jurel’s spot in the starting XI ahead of the South Africa series, despite Rishabh Pant’s return. The two-match Test series kicks off in Kolkata on November

Kolkata:

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is set to continue in India's playing XI during the upcoming Test series against South Africa, albeit purely as a batter, with Rishabh Pant set to return to the fold, having been out of action since his foot injury in Manchester in July. Jurel has broken down the door, forcing the selectors and team management to insert him into the line-up, despite having Pant available, being in scintillating run of form with the bat.

Jurel smashed his maiden Test century for India during the West Indies series and now has piled on twin tons in one game for India A against South Africa A and has left no option with the team management but to pick him. It seems like the two-time finalists are likely to sacrifice an extra all-rounder in Nitish Kumar Reddy to fit Jurel in the playing XI, with Sai Sudharsan also set to continue at No 3, which was the only vulnerable position in the batting order for the 24-year-old to be considered.

"Jurel is likely to play as a specialist batter. Ideally, there are two slots where he could be fitted in. One was Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 but he has a half-century in his last Test and the team management wants a settled No. 3," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"The other place is Nitish Kumar Reddy and he can't be played ahead of Jurel considering that his bowling won't be required much in these Indian conditions," he added. Reddy played both Tests against the West Indies, however, apart from earning a promotion in the second Test in Delhi where he scored a quickfire 40-odd, Reddy wasn't utilised much and hence, might make way for Jurel.

Even if Reddy misses out, India will have five bowling options in their XI, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar set to slot in at No 7 and 8, following by three frontline bowlers in Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

The two-match Test series against South Africa kicks off in Kolkata on Friday, November 14, followed by the second one in Guwahati from November 22.