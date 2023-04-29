Follow us on Image Source : PTI NZ vs PAK LIVE

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl

After playing a 2-2 stalemate in a five-match T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns against each other in five ODIs at the former's home. Pakistan won the first ODI and will want to continue the momentum in the second game. On the other hand, the kiwis will want to bounce back from the loss.

Head-to-head details: Both teams have played 112 ODIs against each other till now, where Pakistan hold slight advantage of 57-50. 1 game ended in a tie and 4 were no result.

Cricket Scorecard

Full Squads

Pakistan's squad:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand's squad:

Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

Latest Cricket News