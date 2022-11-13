Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Weather Update: Will rain become barrier in Pakistan vs England T20 WC final?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 final is all set to take center stage at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as Pakistan and England lock horns on Sunday (November 13). The summit clash however is subject to delay or postponement as rain could be a big barrier. It is raining heavily in Melbourne for the last few hours, and this could be a major factor in staging the final.

What is the Weather like in Melbourne?

According to the latest update, the rain chances have reduced by 30 percent as the day progresses, but heavy showers are then expected in the evening which comes during the final match. If the pattern continues during the match, then the organisers will be forced to move the match to a reserve day, which is on Monday (November 14).

However, if the latest forecast reports in Melbourne go, heavy showers are again expected on Monday which brings the final under threat. The new amendments in the ICC rules state that a match can only be constituted if a minimum of 10 overs are bowled, provided the result is not achieved before that.

What do the rules state?

In case the match is not completed on Sunday, then the reserve day will be used where an additional two hours have been added to the original provision of two hours in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result. The play needs to have 10 overs per side to constitute a match in the knockout stage. But if a 10-over-per-side contest does not take place, then Pakistan and England will be declared joint winners.

"Every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 15h00 and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day," an ICC statement read.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final details:

At what time will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match start?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match on TV?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match on Internet?

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

