Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PAK vs ENG Karachi Test: England dent Pakistan's WTC final hope after whitewash, win Karachi Test by 8 wickets

England have ended a successful 2022 on a high after yet another dominant performance as they got the better of hosts Pakistan in the final Test match in Karachi on Tuesday (December 20). The eight-wicket win for the visitors saw them dent Pakistan’s prospect of a World Test Championship (WTC) final spot while Bredon McCullum and Ben Stokes have continued their impressive run after paring up in June of this year.

England make lightwork of Pakistan

Needing just 55 runs at the start of play on Day 4, the visitors were in total command and had eight wickets in hand. At the start of play on Day 4, both Ben Duckett (unbeaten 82) and skipper Ben Stokes (unbeaten 35) helped the English side cruise to the win with 11.1 overs and registered a famous win that saw them inflict a historic whitewash to clinch the series having visited Pakistan for the first time in 17 years.

Earlier, Pakistan made 304 in their first innings with Babar Azam top-scoring with 78 while England put up 354 runs in their first innings which saw them secure a 50-run lead. The hosts were again all over the place as they were bowled out for 216 in their second innings, giving England a target of 167 runs to chase.

The target was chased with ease on Day 4, while England ended Day 3 on 112/2 with Duckett and Stokes in the middle.

Image Source : GETTY WTC Standings

Are WTC hopes all but over for Pakistan?

The win for England has seen them maintain their fifth spot in the WTC standings, while the sorrowful defeat now means that Pakistan’s aspirations are all but over to make the final in June 2023. The disappointing defeat also saw them drop down to the seventh spot in the WTC standings as they now have 38.89 PCT, less than West Indies.

Latest Cricket News