PAK vs CAN Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match

Image Source : AP Pakistan will take on Canada in a must-win T20 World Cup encounter in New York on Tuesday, June 11

Pakistan take on Canada in a do-or-die clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in East Meadow in New York's Nassau County on Tuesday, June 11. Having lost both their games so far, Pakistan are in dire straits and one more defeat will effectively end their campaign 10 days into the tournament. The win will also be important for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive of qualification in Super 8 as they have to win both their matches, against Canada and Ireland.

Pakistan and Canada, both have played a game at the venue and it's interesting that the latter won their match in New York against Ireland and would want to bring that experience into the Tuesday encounter against a much more experienced side.

Pakistan batters have looked like a shadow of themselves on tricky surfaces in the USA, whether it was Dallas earlier on now in New York where it is even tougher. The intent and the too cautious approach from the batters against India was panned by former Pakistan cricketers and fans alike as even they bowled a lot better, Babar Azam and Co will have to fire with the bat to win both their remaining games and stay in the race for the qualification.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 22, PAK vs CAN

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (vc), Nicholas Kirton, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jeremy Gordon

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh