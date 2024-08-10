OVI vs LNS, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Oval Invincibles are on their way to their second successive final in the men's Hundred and would want to seal that spot as they take on local rivals, the London Spirit

Oval Invincibles, the defending champions are well on their way to make it to the men's Hundred final directly from the league stage on second successive occasion and would want to all but seal the spot on Sunday in the London derby against their local rivals London Spirit. The way they got past the Southern Brave, the Invicibles' strongest competitors in the tournament, would give them a lot of confidence.

Even though no one can be taken lightly, given how London Spirit have played in the competition so far, the Invincibles will fancy their chances to make it 12 points on Sunday evening at the Oval. Spirit have already been knocked out of the competition and despite having the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell in their batting order, their batters have faltered far too often and became the second team after the Manchester Originals to be knocked out.

The Invincibles, although will want a bit more from the likes of Dawid Malan and captain Sam Billings, two of their senior players. Even though the Brave can challenge them for the direct spot in the final, if Invincibles win on Sunday, they are all but into the summit clash. Unless one of Brave or Birmingham Phoenix make a splendid late run and the defending champions go on to lose both their remaining games.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2024 Match 26, OVI vs LNS

Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings, Sam Curran (vc), Andre Russell, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa (c), Tom Curran, Daniel Worrall, Olly Stone

Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Keaton Jennings, Michael Pepper (wk), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings(w/c), Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson