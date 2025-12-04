Oval Invincibles rebranded as MI London after the Hundred deal gets completed The Oval Invincibles will be known as the MI London from the 2026 edition of The Hundred onwards, after the last of the eight investment deals was finally finalised between Surrey Cricket County and the owners of the Mumbai Indians franchises across the world, Reliance Industries Limited.

London:

The Oval Invincibles have been officially rebranded as MI London, following the completion of the negotiations as part of the private equity sale of the eight Hundred franchises.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement with the Reliance team over our partnership in the Hundred franchise team," Slipper said. "Reliance bring a significant depth of cricket and business expertise and have had great success with their franchise teams in India and around the world - there's no doubt that they are here to win. They are passionate cricket people and together we will continue the success of our two teams.

"We have worked very closely with Reliance over the name of the new team and believe that MI London will give us the best opportunity to build the fanbase at home and across the world. We also believe that the team brand will help to grow the commercial value of our franchise, in turn boosting investment into the long-term sustainable growth of Surrey and of cricket in our community."

Mrs Nita M. Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians, said: "We are delighted to welcome MI London into the #OneFamily and take the MI legacy to new frontiers. London holds a special place in the heart of cricket, and we are honoured to be part of its rich heritage. Together with Surrey, we look forward to nurturing young talent, engaging diverse communities, and uniting fans through their shared love of the game."

Mr Akash Ambani added: "We are happy to welcome MI London into the #OneFamily, marking a new chapter in our journey of uniting cricket fans, nurturing talent, and growing the game across continents. The Invincibles' winning record and spirit of excellence perfectly embody the MI ethos of passion, resilience, and teamwork. Building on our shared passion for cricket, we look forward to collaborating with our partners at Surrey CCC and building on the legacy of The Hundred's most successful team."