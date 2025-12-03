Which is the only team to beat Australia in day-night Test? Australia are set to host England in a day-night Test at the Gabba, starting December 4. Ahead of the marquee Ashes clash, check both teams' records in the pink-ball Test and which is the only team to beat Australia under lights.

Brisbane:

Australia have long been a dominant force in Day–Night Test cricket. Of the 14 pink-ball matches they’ve contested, they have emerged victorious in 13, suffering defeat only once. Their supremacy has been highlighted by commanding wins, including a 419-run demolition of the West Indies in Adelaide in 2022 and an eight-wicket triumph over India, when they bowled out the visitors for just 36. With such a formidable record under lights, Australia will be eager to maintain their momentum heading into the second Ashes Test against England, beginning December 4 at the Gabba.

England, meanwhile, are desperate to claw their way back into the series after a loss in Perth. A victory in Brisbane would make them only the second team ever to beat Australia in a pink-ball Test. The West Indies became the first to do so, clinching a thrilling eight-run win in January 2024, a match remembered just as much for Kraigg Brathwaite’s iconic post-match quip, “Are these muscles big enough for him?” a pointed response to pre-series comments made by Rodney Hogg.

What’s England's record in pink-ball Test?

England have won only two out of the seven matches they have played under the lights. Against Australia, they have competed in three pink-ball Tests, losing all the matches. That is one record that the Ben Stokes-led side would be hoping to change as well.

The visitors have already named their playing XI for the Gabba Test, making just one change. Speedster Mark Wood has been ruled out of the game, owing to fitness concerns and interestingly, Will Jacks has replaced him in the mix. He has been slotted at number eight, a position he has batted once in his Test career, scoring 30 runs. However, England’s decision to play a spinner instead of a pacer is quite interesting, as the seamers often make the difference in pink-ball Tests.