South Africa bounce back with their highest-ever ODI chase against India; courtesy of Markram, Breetzke South Africa have defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series. Aiden Markram's century and Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis' half-century got the job done for the Proteas as they lock the series 1-1. Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad's century went in vain.

Raipur:

South Africa have defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. As it happened on 19 consecutive occasions, India have once again lost the toss and that arguably played a major role in their defeat. Notably, the Proteas won the toss and elected to bowl first in Raipur and they took advantage of that, as the dew played a major role in the second innings of the match.

Batting first, everything was very much under India’s control, despite the hosts losing two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the business, stitching a partnership of 195 runs that put India in the driver’s seat. Both the cricketers scored a century, which was interestingly, Ruturaj’s first in ODI cricket and Kohli’s 84th in international cricket.

After Kohli and Ruturaj departed for 102 and 105 runs, respectively, KL Rahul played a crucial knock of 66 runs. Courtesy of his knock, the hosts posted a respectable total of 358 runs in the first innings. Marco Jansen was the star bowler for South Africa, having picked up two wickets in the middle.

Markram’s century got South Africa going

South Africa needed a cracking start and that’s exactly what Aiden Markram provided. Opening the innings, the all-rounder smacked 110 runs off 98 balls and set the platform for the middle order batters to come in and get the job done. Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis delivered when it mattered the most, scoring 68 and 54 runs, but they failed to stay on the crease to finish the game.

It could have complicated South Africa’s chase, especially when Tony de Zorzi suffered a hamstring injury and had to leave the field, but Corbin Bosch proved to be a one-man army, helping South Africa clinch a historic win as the Proteas chased their highest-ever total against India in ODI history.