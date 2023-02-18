EXCLUSIVE | IND vs AUS: Operation Black Ticket! Watch sting of Delhi Test tickets black marketing

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS Delhi Test

Empty chairs, empty stands... yet all tickets sold out on the website! Here's India TV's exclusive report on the black-marketing of the tickets being sold at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium during the Test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. India and Australia are currently playing their second Test of the four-match series that began on February 17. Even though the website shows the ticket at the venue to be sold out, the scenario at the stadium seems different.

The capacity of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is 40000 to 45000 and even in the high-voltage match of India vs Australia, the stands are empty. While spectators are not getting tickets on the application, the business of selling the tickets in black is going on indiscriminately outside the venue at arbitrary rates.

Black marketing of tickets in the Delhi Test:

The stands of the stadium were empty and people outside were clamoring for tickets. In such a situation, those people who had started the black ticket business outside the stadium were taking advantage of this situation. India TV did a special investigation many people were seen selling the tickets illegally outside the venue. Tickets were being sold mostly by people who were selling jerseys or flags. Around fifty such people were walking outside the stadium with the purpose of black marketing.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2:

With a priceless 114-run eighth-wicket partnership, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin put the hosts on an even keel against Australia on a thriller second day of the second Test on Saturday. The Indian team was able to score only 262 runs in the first innings. The Kangaroo team got a lead of 1 run and at the beginning of the third day, they will come out to bat with a lead of 62 runs.

