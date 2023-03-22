ODI World Cup 2023 set to begin on October 5; know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Cricket fans across the world are eagerly waiting for the ODI World Cup to be held later this year. Ahead of the tournament which will be hosted in India, the probable dates and venues have been revealed. The entire tournament will see 48 matches including three knockouts played over a period of 46 days.

The 2023 ODI World Cup is likely to begin on the 5th of October and the final is scheduled for November 19, according to ESPNcricinfo. When it comes to venues for the marquee event, Ahmedabad is likely to host the final match. The shortlisted cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

The BCCI is yet to specify the venues for any of the games, or the two or three cities where the teams will play warm-ups. The delay in finalizing the locations has been due to complications arising from the onset of the monsoon season at different points in different parts of India. Usually, the ICC announces the World Cup schedule at least a year in advance, but this time it is also waiting for necessary approvals from the BCCI and the Indian government. This involves two major concerns: obtaining tax exemption for the tournament, and visa clearance for the Pakistan team, which has not played in India since early 2013.

