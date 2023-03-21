ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal loses spot in top 10, 1st time in 18 years

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rafael Nadal in action

Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 positions in the ATP rankings declared on Monday. This was the first time in the last 18 years that the star player did not make it to the first 10 players. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed his first rank replacing Novak Djokovic.

Nadal has been sidelined since January by an injured hip flexor. In the rankings, he slipped to the 13th position after dropping four spots. It was the first time in the last 18 years since April 2005 that he lost his position in the top 10. Interestingly, it is the longest such run in the ATP ranking with Jimmy Connors run of about 15 years.

Alcaraz replaced Djokovic, a day after beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final at Indian Wells, California. The 19-year-old who first claimed the No.1 spot by winning the U.S. Open in September, didn't drop a set in the hard-court tournament.

Notably, Djokovic has spent more weeks at the top position in the history of tennis. He did not play in the Indian Wells tournament as he is not allowed to enter the United States as a foreign citizen who is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The legendary player will miss the Miami Open that is set to begin this week where Alcaraz is the defending champion.

Djokovic and Nadal currently share the men's record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

In the WTA rankings, Elena Rybakina reached her career-high at No. 7. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells tournament and jumped three laces. Iga Swiatek remained at No.1, followed by Sabalenka, who defeated Rybakina in the Australian Open final in January.

Latest Sports News