Legends League Cricket: Afridi's Asia Lions win title, beat World Giants in final

Asia Lions defeated World Giants in the final match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Monday. The Shahid Afridi-led team won by eight wickets to clinch the title. The World Giants, who came out to bat first in the match, had put 147 runs on the board after losing 4 wickets. However, Asia Lions chased the target easily in just 16.1 overs losing 3 wickets.

Chasing the target of 148 runs, the Asia Lions team got a great start by their openers. The Sri Lankan pair of Upul Tharanga and Tilakaratane Dilshan shared a 115-run opening partnership. Tharanga played a brilliant innings of 57 runs. At the same time, Dilshan smashed 58 runs off 42 balls. After this, Abdur Razzaq got out after scoring just 3 runs. On the other hand, Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah-ul-Haq played an innings of 9 runs each to give victory to the Asia Lions.

Earlier, the pair of Lendl Simmons and Morne van Wyk, who came out to bat for the World Giants, could not do anything special. Morne

returned back to the hut without scoring any runs in 7 balls. World Giants captain Shane Watson also departed without scoring any runs in 2 balls. After this, Simmons returned to the pavilion after scoring just 17 runs. Jacques Kallis and Ross Taylor stitched a big partnership for the World Giants.

Kallis returned unbeaten after playing an excellent knock of 78 runs in 54 balls. He hit five boundaries and three brilliant sixes in his innings. On the other hand, Ross played a slow innings of 32 runs off 33 balls with three boundaries coming from his bat. Paul Collingwood contributed 6 runs and Samit Patel contributed 3 runs. Abdul Razzaq took 2 wickets and Thisara Perera took 1 wicket from Asia Lions.

