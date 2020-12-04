NZ vs WI: Twitter hails Kane Williamson as New Zealand captain slams double-ton in first Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson scored 251 in the first innings of the Test against West Indies, which is also his highest Test score.

The West Indies might have been having a good day on the second day of the first cricket test against New Zealand on Friday if it hadn’t been for Kane Williamson, who stood almost single-handed against them to post his third double century.

The tourists picked up the wickets of Ross Taylor (38), Henry Nicholls (7), Tom Blundell (14) and Daryl Mitchell (9) in the first two sessions with a bowling performance much improved on the first day when they won the toss and fielded.

But Williamson was an impregnable barrier to their effort to bring more balance to the test Friday, methodically building the second-highest score of his test career.

Williamson had a dramatic let-off in the hour before tea. Having posted his double century from 369 balls in 554 minutes in a feat of concentration, technique and application, he went on the offensive and hit two fours and a six from consecutive balls from Kemar Roach.

He then edged the next ball from Roach to stand-in wicketkeeper Sharmarh Brooks. Williamson began to walk from the ground but the television umpire intervened and called no-ball, indicating Roach had over-stepped and allowing Williamson a dramatic reprieve.

His innings ended shortly after the tea break, as Williamson continued on his aggressive approach. He mistimed a pull shot and found Roston Chase at the midwicket boundary, as he walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd at the Seddon Park in Hamiton.

Williamson had resumed Friday at 97 after helping New Zealand to 243-2 at stumps on a first day shortened bay rain. He started by clipping a single then reached his first milestone of the day, his 22nd century, with a signature shot, rising up on his toes to punch a short ball from Roach to the boundary wide of point.

He also brought up his double century with a boundary from Roach, a fluent cover drive which was another of the characteristic shots that peppered his innings. His 200 included 30 fours or 120 runs from boundaries.

Williamson had partnerships of 154 with Tom Latham for the second wicket and 83 with Taylor for the third.

Williamson showed no signs of concern, actually exuded calm as stumps approached on the first day and found him still short of a century.

He resumed on the second day as if his innings had not been interrupted by a long night of anticipation. Williamson was still poised at the crease, relaxed and fully in command. Partners came and went, most relatively quickly, but Williamson remained impeturbable and immoveable.

The West Indies’ position was made more difficult because batsman Darren Bravo and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich are both injured and may not be able to bat.

🔥 Third double ton for Kane Williamson 🔥



His last double 💯 also came in Hamilton, back in 2019.



New Zealand have crossed the 400-run mark 👀



How many will they get?#NZvWI pic.twitter.com/tbYvxPvYze — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020

Pitch was green enough

For goats to graze

A GOAT did come

And boy did it grace!#KaneWilliamson #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/byH0fIuh0v — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 4, 2020

The technical skill of Kane Williamson’s batting is other- worldly. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) December 3, 2020

“Sorry guys I didn’t really want to do that but it’s my job so I kinda had to.” pic.twitter.com/HvbIfuuftI — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2020

What an amazing innings by Kane Consistent Williamson. What a player any time you watch #KaneWilliamson with the bat always be a pleasure 🙏. No word in this world for this player. Wow wow wow infinite times wow. You always be a great place in Cricket Fans heart Keep Going Sir 👍 pic.twitter.com/HCgyvGJFwv — Swarup Kumar Misra™ (@MisraSwarup45) December 4, 2020

Captain lead from front - Kane Williamson scored 251 runs from 412 balls including 34 fours & 2 sixes in a tough pitch - he is proving time & again that he is one of the best in generation - Classic Kane. pic.twitter.com/iKmECnS4XE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 4, 2020

3rd double century for Williamson 💥💥.

Class innings by him 🤩🤩#KaneWilliamson 236(400) balls played pic.twitter.com/TWlinv5DGA — Syam prakash (@SyamMBFC) December 4, 2020