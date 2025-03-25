NZ vs PAK 5th T20I pitch report: How will surface at Sky Stadium in Wellington play? The fifth and final T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to be played on Wednesday (March 26). New Zealand have already won the series having taken an unassailable lead of 3-1. The match will take place at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Here's the pitch report

The T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to conclude with the fifth and final match that will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday (March 26). The hosts have already won the series with a victory in the last game that helped them take an unassailable lead of 3-1.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have played poorly throughout the series except in the third game when they chased down the 205-run target in just 16 overs thanks to the century from Hasan Nawaz. But whenever the ball has moved a bit, their batters have struggled. Moreover, the bowling attack led by Shaheen Afridi hasn't been able to put a lid on the run-scoring as they have conceded 200+ every time they've bowled first.

For the Kiwis, the batters are doing an exceptional job with the likes of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen taking the attack to the bowlers early. The bowlers have done an exceptional job keeping the Pakistan batters under pressure constantly.

Sky Stadium, Wellington Pitch Report

The surface at the Sky Stadium is expected to be flat as the highest total recorded here is 219 by New Zealand against India. Moreover, the highest successful chase at the venue was 216 by Australia against New Zealand. The venue has hosted 22 matches so far and the average first innings score here is 153. However, the pitch will certainly have more runs in it. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

AUS vs NZ - Sky Stadium T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 22

Matches won batting first - 10

Matches won bowling first - 12

Average first inns score - 153

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Jahandad Khan, Omair Yousuf

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Tim Robinson