NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play? New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams would hope to begin the campaign with a win. Read Chepauk's pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Chennai:

New Zealand will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on February 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Mitchell Santner-led side suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to India in the recently concluded five-match series against India. However, several of their marquee cricketers missed the majority of the series and their return has already strengthened the squad.

The opening pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert is deadly, to say the least, as the duo can change the complexion of the game at any given point. The likes of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips could wreak havoc as well, as New Zealand are one team that are filled with power-hitters. On the bowling front, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi are some capable cricketers and most importantly, are now well accustomed to Indian conditions.

However, playing Afghanistan won’t be an easy task. Under the leadership of Rashid Khan, the Asian side qualified for the semi-finals in the 2024 edition and they will be hoping to repeat the same and this time on much more favourable pitches. Spin is their biggest strength as Rashid, Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be key for the side. Their batting looks decent on paper but inconsistency has bothered them heavily in the past. The focus will be on Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Pitch Report

The surface has slightly changed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Popularly known as Chepauk, it favours the batters usually but since it’s a day game, the spinners are expected to enjoy their time in the middle. Batting first could be a viable option as the surface could deteriorate as the match progresses. Anything above 170 runs could be a good total on the board.

Also Read: