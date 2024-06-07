NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14

Follow us on Image Source : BLACKCAPS/X Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson ahead of NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand will kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against highly-motivated Afghanistan side Guyana on Friday, June 7. The Black Caps will be looking for a positive start as they seek their maiden ICC World Cup trophy.

Kane Williamson-led side opted out of practice matches due to logistic issues and last played T20Is against April this year. The majority of the key senior players missed the Pakistan tour due to their involvement in the IPL 2024 but managed to register a 2-2 draw against a full-strength Pakistani side.

Afghanistan kicked off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a sensational 125-run win while defending 183 against newcomers Uganda. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi took five wickets for nine against Uganda and openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded brilliant fifties to gain early form in the tournament.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 14

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date & Time: Friday, June 7 at 07:30 PM Local Time (5:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 8)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Finn Allen, Devon Conway

Batters: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell (C), Ibrahim Zadran (VC)

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Azamatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Daryl Mitchell: The star batting all-rounder was in good form in the recent IPL 2024 where he scored 318 runs at a strike of 142 for Chennai Super Kings and also contributed with a ball. Daryl's all-round skills offer extra dream11 points so he will be a perfect captaincy pick on Saturday.

Trent Boult: The left-arm pace bowler also enters this tournament after an impressive performance in the IPL 2024. Boult took 16 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.30 and also bagged the Player of the Match award when New Zealand last played against Afghanistan in the 2021 World Cup.

NZ vs AFG probable playing XIs:

New Zealand predicted playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.