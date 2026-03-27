Nuwan Thushara fails fitness test, Sri Lanka Cricket denies NOC to join RCB for IPL 2026

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a major blow on the eve of their opening IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defending champions have already notified that Yash Dayal has opted out of the season, while Cricket Australia hasn’t yet cleared Josh Hazlewood to play a part. On top of that, Nuwan Thushara has also been denied an NOC by Sri Lanka Cricket for failing the fitness test.

Ashley de Silva, the chief executive of SLC, has confirmed the development. He told ESPNcricinfo that the pacer has failed to achieve the pass score of 17 out of the 29 points on offer, across five different metrics. It resulted in SLC denying his NOC to the cricketer, which put RCB in a tough spot.

That being said, Thushara is certainly out for RCB’s opening game and Jacob Duffy is now the favourite to feature in the playing XI. However, it’s unclear when Thushara can join the squad. His availability for the following match against Chennai Super Kings on April 5 also remains uncertain. A second unsuccessful attempt at the fitness test could keep him out of competitive cricket for an extended period, which might force RCB to think about a possible replacement.

He will, however, get another opportunity to meet the required standards after a short waiting period of four to five days.

Pathirana, Hasaranga too waiting for green lights

Two other prominent Sri Lankan players are also dealing with fitness setbacks that have delayed their IPL participation. Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are both yet to complete the fitness assessments needed for clearance.

Pathirana, signed by Kolkata Knight Riders, is currently recovering from a calf strain that also cut short his involvement in the 2026 T20 World Cup. The team management has indicated that his return is expected only around mid-April. Hasaranga, on the other hand, is a part of Lucknow Super Giants. The all-rounder is currently working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained during the same tournament.

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