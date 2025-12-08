Not Virat Kohli or Babar Azam! This Indian cricketer is most searched athlete in Pakistan in 2025 Google has released a list of top searches in different categories, not only globally, but also country-wise. Interestingly, when it comes to Pakistan, where cricket is the most-watched sport, Virat Kohli or Babar Azam were not among top searches on Google this year.

New Delhi:

Cricket is arguably the most-watched sport in Pakistan and on expected lines, several matches were among the most searched on Google in the country in 2025. However, when it comes to the most searched athlete in Pakistan, an Indian cricketer topped the list and not a Pakistani. Moreover, Virat Kohli, for the fan following he has in Pakistan, didn't feature on the list of the most searched athletes in the country. In fact, Abhishek Sharma topped the list, followed by Hassan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, and Sahibzada Farhan.

Abhishek sent shock waves in Pakistan cricket as he smashed their bowlers - left, right and centre - as India and Pakistan faced each other a staggering three times in 15 days during the Asia Cup. He took on Pakistan's best bowler - Shaheen Afridi - scoring a lot of runs off him in the powerplay.

The southpaw scored 31 runs off just 13 deliveries in the league stage before coming up with a 74-run knock off 39 balls in the Super Four clash. However, in the final, the opening batter could only muster five runs but Tilak Varma starred for India as they defeated the arch-rivals to lift the trophy.

Most searched athletes in Pakistan in 2025

Abhishek Sharma

Hassan Nawaz

Irfan Khan Niazi

Sahibzada Farhan

Muhammad Abbas

Abhishek Sharma among top searches in India too

Meanwhile, in India, Abhishek Sharma is the third most searched on Google in India in 2025 with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya grabbing the top two slots, thanks to their blockbuster performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Interestingly, in both India and Pakistan, the matches between the two nations weren't among the top trends. India vs England trended the most in India, while the fans in Pakistan were interested the most in Pakistan vs South Africa matches.

Also Read