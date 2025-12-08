How many runs does Abhishek Sharma need to become highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2025? Abhishek Sharma has been India's in-form batter in T20Is this year. He also won the player of the series award in the Asia Cup for his exploits. Meanwhile, the southpaw will be in action in India's last T20I series in 2025? Can he become the leading run-getter this year?

Cuttack:

Abhishek Sharma turned heads with his explosive batting this year in the shortest format of the game. He sealed his place at the top of the order for India and is also set to open the innings in the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, India are set to play their last series in 2025, a five-match rubber against South Africa starting December 9 (Tuesday) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Having dominated the bowlers right through the series, the southpaw has a chance to end the year as the highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2025 among full-member nations.

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is on top of the list at the moment, having amassed 936 runs in 25 matches at an average of 37.44 and a strike rate of 147.86. Zimbabwe are not scheduled to play any more T20Is this year and Benett won't be adding a run to his tally.

How many runs has Abhishek Sharma scored this year?

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is the fourth-highest run-scorer, also behind Tanzid Hasan and Sahibzada Farhan, with 756 runs to his name in just 17 matches at a staggering strike rate of 196.36 with a century and five fifties to his credit.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are also not scheduled to play a T20I for the rest of the year, which means Abhishek has a great chance to end 2025 as the leading run-scorer in T20Is. He needs 181 runs to surpass Bennett and become the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game this year. The southpaw has five matches against South Africa to do so unless he gets injured midway through the series.

Highest run-scorers in T20Is in 2025 (Among full-member nations)

Players Runs Strike Rate Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe) 936 147.86 Tanzid Hasan (Bangladesh) 775 135.25 Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 771 133.62 Abhishek Sharma (India) 756 196.36 Litton Das (Bangladesh) 635 132.29

Abhishek, meanwhile, is coming off a brilliant campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 304 runs in six matches for Punjab at an unreal strike rate of 249.18 and also scored a century and two half-centuries. However, the bowling attack of South Africa is more equipped and he will have to be at his best to pummel them.

