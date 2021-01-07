AUS vs IND 3rd Test Live: 'Not even close to 100%', Warner faces backlash from Aussie greats for poor show

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner walks back to pavillion after being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj during day one of the 3rd Test match in the series between Australia and India in Sydney.

There was a lot of hype created on David Warner's inclusion back into the Australian team with the team's opening pair performances, in the last two Tests against India, were all over the place. However, his return, despite not being fully fit, barely made a difference as the veteran southpaw departed with just five runs to his name on the opening day of the rain-affected Sydney Test.

He was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, who forced an edge off the left-handed batsman towards second slip, where Cheteshwar Pujara took a brilliant catch. The 34-year-old batsman, known for his flamboyant batting, played away from his body off a fuller delivery; attracting a thick edge from Siraj's delivery that moved away.

His poor shot selection attracted the ire of many former Aussie cricketers, including Mike Hussey, who felt Warner was far away from his 100 per cent as his running between the wicket wasn't sharp.

🤫🤫🤫



Welcome back to Test cricket, David Warner...



He chases one from Mohammed Siraj and goes early doors.



He even got a bit of a send-off 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ijfWBYLEWf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

“He was running through, he’s certainly labouring a little bit and it’s not the David Warner we are used to seeing. He certainly is not even close to 100 per cent fit. It’s not a great sign," Hussey said on Fox Sports.

Adam Gilchrist, meanwhile, claimed that Warner looked at “about 75 per cent (fitness)” and that he didn’t have the “usual aggressive sprinting” to his game between the wickets.

And then there was Mark Waugh who lambasted the experienced opener for chasing a delivery that early in the innings.

“That’s just a loose shot,” Waugh said. “That’s not a shot you want to be playing in the first 20 minutes of a Test match," Waugh said. “You’re driving on the up, it’s not there to drive and it’s wide as well and you’re throwing your hands at it.

“Even if his groin was okay, he would have had to take an almighty step to get even close to that delivery.

“Just an impatient shot really and maybe trying to get runs on the board quickly.”