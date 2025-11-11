'Not a lot of baggage': Ben Duckett opens up on 'evolving' England side ahead of Ashes 2025-26 Star England batter Ben Duckett recently came forward and talked about England's squad ahead of the Ashes 2025-26 and talked about the injury situation of Australia skipper Pat Cummins ahead of the series.

The stage is set for the upcoming Ashes 2025-26 series. England and Australia will lock horns across five Test matches in the high-octane series that is slated to begin from November 21 and will be held in Australia. It is interesting to note that England’s squad for the series is a rare mix of experience and talent.

Star batter Ben Duckett will be one of the stars who will feature for England in the upcoming series, and with the squad’s average age being 28, Duckett opined that the visitors will approach the Ashes without much baggage.

It is worth noting that Duckett has been one of the most consistent performers for England ever since his Test recall in 2022. In 38 Tests played for England, Duckett has amassed 2,872 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 42.86 runs, and with the Ashes right around the corner, Duckett talked about the group of players that will take on Australia.

"This group we've got, I actually saw the other day, I'm the fourth oldest, which was tough to see. So we've got quite a fresh group coming here where there's not a lot of baggage, which I think will help us,” Duckett told the Willow Talk podcast.

Duckett talked about Pat Cummins’ absence

Notably, Australia will come into the Ashes without the services of skipper Pat Cummins. The hosts will not have Cummins available for the first test at least, and it remains a doubt for the second as well. Speaking on his situation, Duckett opined that he always wants to play against the best.

"You want to play against the best and you don't want to have guys like that missing out in series like this. But on the flip side, I'm an opening batter and he's probably one of the best bowlers in the world. So yeah, quietly, I hope it's not too bad but obviously any game where he's not playing is an advantage for us,” Duckett said.

