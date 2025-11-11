Shreyas Iyer doubtful for South Africa ODI series, likely to be out of action for a month: Report India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is back home and recovering, however, his full recovery might take time. With the ODI series against South Africa set to kick off on November 30, Iyer's participation in the next ODI assignment is highly unlikely.

Mumbai:

Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is back home and recovering but is likely to be ruled out of the South Africa series, set to kick off in the last week of November. Iyer had suffered a laceration to spleen, after an impact injury on the rib cage while taking a diving catch in the third ODI in Sydney last month and stayed in Australia for some time before the medical clearance to travel. While Iyer is on the path to full fitness, the eventual time might be a bit more than initially anticipated.

As per the Indian Express report, Iyer, still needs time to be fit for international cricket and the selectors are constantly in touch with the player and the medical team, with respect to the 30-year-old's return to the national side.

“He will take more time to be fully match fit and the board and selection committee doesn’t want to rush after his injury. He is doubtful for the South Africa ODI series,”