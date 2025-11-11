Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz: When and where to watch ATP Finals clash in India? With Carlos Alcaraz all set to take on Taylor Fritz in the group stages of the ongoing ATP Finals 2025, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the upcoming clash.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most high-octane clashes of the ongoing ATP Finals 2025. World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz is all set to take on world number 6 Taylor Fritz in the tournament. The two stars will lock horns on November 11. The clash will be in the group stages of the competition, but the two players will hope to put in their best performances.

It is worth noting that Alcaraz has never been in top form while competing in the ATP Finals, and with his previous win, the Spaniard revealed that he is looking to turn his form around in 2025 and could put in a good show against Fritz.

However, being one of the most talented players in the tournament, Taylor Fritz will not be going down without a fight, and a high-octane close encounter could be on the cards for the fans. A win for Fritz against Alcaraz could go a long way for the star player.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Broadcast Details

When is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz match?

The ATP Finals clash will be played on Tuesday, November 11.

At what time does the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz match begin?

The ATP Finals clash will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Where is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz match being played?

The ATP Finals clash will be played in Italy

Where can you watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz match on TV in India?

The ATP Finals clash will not be broadcast on TV.

Where can you watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz match online in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch the ATP Finals online on the SonyLiv app and website.

Also Read: