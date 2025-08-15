NOS vs BPH The Hundred Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Northern Superchargers will take on an upbeat Birmingham Phoenix side in the crunch clash in the ongoing Hundred at Headingley on Friday. The Phoenix got off the mark in the last game against the two-time defending champions, while Superchargers came back to winning ways with a nail-biting win.

Leeds (England):

The results in the last few days have set up a hopefully exhilarating group stage in the remainder of the men's Hundred. All eight teams have won and lost at least one game each, which shows how close the sides are this time around but since only three can go ahead to the next stage, every game will be a crucial one from this point onwards and the Birmingham Phoenix have got an important game against the Northern Superchargers as both of them look to build on the momentum from their respective previous games.

Phoenix still need to pull their socks up in death bowling and hope that their star batter Ben Duckett returns to form super soon, as by no means did they play a perfect game; however, walking away with four points against the two-time defending champions Oval Invincibles would have been a real confidence booster for Liam Livingstone and his men. On the other hand, there are Superchargers, who were cruising in a 140-run chase against the Southern Brave and had only themselves to blame for letting the game drift to the point it did but will be glad to get over the line.

Jacob Duffy's addition made the Superchargers' bowling attack look lethal, especially with support from the fellow Kiwi in Mitchell Santner. For two games in a row, the Superchargers batters haven't been able to pull their weight and now they will have their task cut out against the Phoenix as the Men in Purple target a top-of-the-table spot.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 14, NOS vs BPH

Graham Clarke, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy (c), Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell, Adil Rashid (vc)

Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (w), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence/David Miller, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke(w), Liam Livingstone(c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult