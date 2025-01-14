Nitish Reddy visits Tirupati temple after Australia Tests, seeks blessings by climbing stairs on knees - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/INSTAGRAM Nitish Reddy sought blessings at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy visited the holy Tirupati temple in Andhra following a breakout Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Reddy shared pictures and videos from his visit on Instagram. In one of the videos, Reddy could be seen seeking the blessing while climbing stairs on his knees.

The series didn't go well for India from the team perspective but Reddy had a star turnout for the visitors in his maiden Test tour. Playing all five games, Reddy was the fourth-highest run-getter in the series behind only Travis Head, Yashavi Jaiswal and Steve Smith, scoring 298 runs including a century at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test. Reddy didn't bowl as much but picked a few crucial wickets, in particular, in the final Test when India didn't have skipper Jasprit Bumrah on the field.

Reddy arrived to much fanfare at home in Visakhapatnam with people waiting to get a glimpse of him as he exited the airport in a jeep with dhol and a band celebrating his achievement.

Reddy might not break into the ODI team just yet with the England series being seen as the dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy and Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are already in the running for the all-rounders' spots. However, Reddy after his blitz in Delhi against Bangladesh ensured that he has become an important cog in the wheel for India in the T20 side as well.

However, with Tilak Varma smashing a couple of centuries in South Africa, where with Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and Co will fit him will be the real question. There is Hardik Pandya and a certain Rinku Singh already in the side with Axar Patel being the spin all-rounder. However, since there are five matches, Reddy will get his chances in the setup.