Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Nitish Reddy slams his maiden Test century, scripts history for an Indian No 8 batter in Australia

Nitish Reddy slams his maiden Test century, scripts history for an Indian No 8 batter in Australia

It almost seemed like Nitish Kumar Reddy would miss out on his ton with India losing wickets of Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah when the all-rounder was in his late 90s. But Mohammed Siraj played out three deliveries from Pat Cummins for Reddy to be on strike next over and get to his hundred.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 28, 2024 12:02 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 12:15 IST
Nitish Reddy brought up his maiden Test century against
Image Source : AP Nitish Reddy brought up his maiden Test century against Australia at the MCG

Nitish Kumar Reddy became the first Indian batter to score a Test century at No 8 in Australia as he completed his maiden ton in the longest format of the game in the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Saturday, December 28. Reddy, whose sudden rise to international cricket saw Nitish Reddy make his Test debut in Perth and retain his spot across all four matches of the series, repaid the team management's faith with an innings of a lifetime.

Highest score by an Indian No 8 in Tests in Australia

105* - Nitish Kumar Reddy - Melbourne, 2024

87 - Anil Kumble - Adelaide, 2008
81 - Ravindra Jadeja - Sydney, 2019
67 - Shardul Thakur - Brisbane, 2021
64 - Karsan Ghavri - Sydney, 1978

Highest score by an Indian No 8 in Tests against Australia

117 - Wriddhiman Saha - Ranchi, 2017
105* - Nitish Kumar Reddy - Melbourne, 2024
92 - MS Dhoni - Mohali, 2008
87 - Anil Kumble - Adelaide, 2008
83 - Kapil Dev - Chennai, 1979
 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement