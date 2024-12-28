Nitish Reddy slams his maiden Test century, scripts history for an Indian No 8 batter in Australia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nitish Reddy brought up his maiden Test century against Australia at the MCG

Nitish Kumar Reddy became the first Indian batter to score a Test century at No 8 in Australia as he completed his maiden ton in the longest format of the game in the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Saturday, December 28. Reddy, whose sudden rise to international cricket saw Nitish Reddy make his Test debut in Perth and retain his spot across all four matches of the series, repaid the team management's faith with an innings of a lifetime.

Highest score by an Indian No 8 in Tests in Australia

105* - Nitish Kumar Reddy - Melbourne, 2024

87 - Anil Kumble - Adelaide, 2008

81 - Ravindra Jadeja - Sydney, 2019

67 - Shardul Thakur - Brisbane, 2021

64 - Karsan Ghavri - Sydney, 1978

Highest score by an Indian No 8 in Tests against Australia

117 - Wriddhiman Saha - Ranchi, 2017

105* - Nitish Kumar Reddy - Melbourne, 2024

92 - MS Dhoni - Mohali, 2008

87 - Anil Kumble - Adelaide, 2008

83 - Kapil Dev - Chennai, 1979

