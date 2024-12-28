Nitish Reddy slams his maiden Test century, scripts history for an Indian No 8 batter in Australia

Nitish Kumar Reddy became the first Indian batter to score a Test century at No 8 in Australia as he completed his maiden ton in the longest format of the game in the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Saturday, December 28. Reddy, whose sudden rise to international cricket saw Nitish Reddy make his Test debut in Perth and retain his spot across all four matches of the series, repaid the team management's faith with an innings of a lifetime.
Highest score by an Indian No 8 in Tests in Australia
105* - Nitish Kumar Reddy - Melbourne, 2024
87 - Anil Kumble - Adelaide, 2008
81 - Ravindra Jadeja - Sydney, 2019
67 - Shardul Thakur - Brisbane, 2021
64 - Karsan Ghavri - Sydney, 1978
Highest score by an Indian No 8 in Tests against Australia
117 - Wriddhiman Saha - Ranchi, 2017
105* - Nitish Kumar Reddy - Melbourne, 2024
92 - MS Dhoni - Mohali, 2008
87 - Anil Kumble - Adelaide, 2008
83 - Kapil Dev - Chennai, 1979