Nicholas Pooran registers major six-hitting record in T20 cricket, joins list featuring Gayle, Pollard Nicholas Pooran continued his rich form in T20 cricket as he turned on his butcher mode in Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 opening clash against at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Pooran has achieved a huge T20 record during the match.

Lucknow Super Giants star batter registered a massive six-hitting record in T20 cricket. Playing for LSG in their IPL 2025 opener against Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Pooran completed 600 sixes in T20 cricket.

Pooran has been on a firing form in T20s off late. Ahead of this match, he had hit 187 sixes in T20 cricket since 2024, by far the most. Now he has achieved a huge record.

Pooran had a total of 599 sixes in T20s ahead of the clash against the Capitals and achieved the 600 mark pretty quickly after coming to bat in the first innings. He slammed debutant Vipraj Nigam, who took the wicket of Aiden Markram, for back-to-back sixes to get to the mark.

Pooran has become just the fourth player to reach 600 maximums, joining the list featuring Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

Most sixes by a player in T20s:

1 - Chris Gayle: 1056 sixes

2 - Kieron Pollard: 908 sixes

3 - Andre Russell: 733 sixes

4 - Nicholas Pooran: 606 sixes*

5 - Alex Hales: 552 sixes

LSG open their IPL 2025 campaign against DC. DC's new captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We are going to bowl first. It's the dew factor, we don't want to take any risk, that's why we are bowling first. I have played with Pant before, he knows me and I know him. We know our tricks. I have played a lot for the Capitals, we have a well balanced side. There's dew sometimes, not always. I have been with DC since three years, I have been with the leadership group. I need to work accordingly. Need to think like a leader. Faf du Plessis, Stubbs, Starc and Fraser-McGurk are our four overseas," Axar said at the toss.

"I wanted to bowl first but It's a good wicket so we can bat well and put up a good score. I have played for DC all my life, so a lot of emotions there. Preparations have been well, everyone is in the right shape and in the right frame of mind. Markram, Marsh, Pooran and Miller are our four overseas players," LSG's new skipper Pant said at the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar