New Zealand continue winning run in Pakistan, prevail in Champions Trophy warm-up clash against Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 2 wickets in the warm-up fixture on Sunday, February 17

If it was in New Zealand's hands, they would want the Champions Trophy to begin on Monday itself, that's how good a form they are in, in the last 10 days or so. New Zealand beat hosts Pakistan twice and South Africa within a span of seven days to win the tri-series and now have begun their Champions Trophy campaign with a win, even though it was just a warm-up match. Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Matt Henry and skipper Mitchell Santner starred as New Zealand prevailed in a thriller, chasing down 306 runs with 13 balls to spare.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century powered Afghanistan to a strong score in excess of 300 while the likes of Sediqullah Atal and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made important contributions. Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and Santner shared two wickets apiece as Afghanistan managed to challenge New Zealand even though it seemed like a good wicket at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Still without Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand lost Will Young cheaply but Conway and Mark Chapman did well to take the Black Caps over the century mark. Conway retired out after a brilliant 66 and New Zealand lost Chapman in quick succession and had to rebuild. Fortunately for the Kiwis, every batter that came in kept going on and those cameos of 30s and 40s from Phillips, Santner, Henry and Daryl Mitchell at the end took the visitors home.

New Zealand will be confident about their form and will be keen to roll over the hosts Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener once again, on Wednesday, February 19. On the other hand, Afghanistan have lost both their warm-up matches thus far and haven't gotten off to a start they would have liked.

The last two warm-up matches will take place on Monday, February 17 with Pakistan Shaheens up against South Africa in Karachi while Bangladesh locking horns against another Pakistan Shaheens squad at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Bangladesh begin their Champions Trophy campaign against India in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.