New Zealand announce squad for third West Indies Test; Ajaz Patel, Tom Blundell return New Zealand made a couple of changes to their Test squad for the third and final game against the West Indies in Mount Maunganui. The Black Caps took a 1-0 lead in the second match, winning the game by nine wickets and will be keen to finish off the series with a win.

Tauranga:

New Zealand made a couple of changes to their 14-man squad for the third and final Test against the West Indies, while bringing back wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel. Blundell had suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test in Christchurch and hence was ruled out of any action for the latter half of the series opener and then the second Test. Mitch Hay replaced Blundell and scored an attractive 61 with the bat on debut, but was released from the squad for the series decider.

"Tom has recovered very well from his hamstring tear, and we’re grateful to have someone of his caliber back in the side," Black Caps head coach Rob Walter said on Blundell's return. "His experience is invaluable, even more so as we have a few guys in the squad who are relatively new to Test cricket – he is a leader in the group and we’re very pleased to see him back," Walter said, while acknowledging Hay's contribution on his debut.

The 25-year-old stumper will return to domestic cricket with Canterbury. "We know Mitch’s quality from his time with the white-ball side, and he did a great job for us in Wellington - it’s very pleasing to have that added depth as wicketkeeper," Walter added. On the other hand, the veteran spinner Patel was included in the Test squad for the first time since the India series last year and is in line to make a first home Test appearance since 2020.

“Ajaz is someone we can trust to come in and do a job if required. Bay Oval, as we know, has typically taken more turn than other surfaces around New Zealand, and the fact he turns the ball away from the right-hander is very appealing.

“Taking another spinner into the third Test also gives a bit more variance in our bowling attack, along with our seamers who have been doing a great job thus far this series," Walter mentioned. The pace attack continued to be the same as the second Test, except for Blair Tickner, who was ruled out due to shoulder injury. Michael Rae, Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes are likely to retain their spots, while Patel could be brought in as the spin-bowling option.

New Zealand squad for third Test: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will Young