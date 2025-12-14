Hardik Pandya creates history, becomes first fast bowler to achieve massive T20I milestone Hardik Pandya did a fine job with the ball as he registered a massive milestone in T20 cricket during the third T20I between India and South Africa. Hardik has become the first fast-bowling all-rounder in the world to have achieved a rare double.

New Delhi:

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya created history during the third T20I against South Africa as he registered a couple of major milestones in T20 cricket. Hardik, the mainstay in the Indian T20I line-up, achieved a rare double and a rare triple in the format during the clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

The star all-rounder has become the first fast bowling all-rounder to have completed the double of scoring 1000 T20 runs and taking 100 wickets in the format. He is the fourth all-rounder; however, all the previous three were spinners.

Before Hardik, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, and Sikandar Raza have achieved the rare double. The Indian star achieved the feat after completing his 100 wickets in the format. He already had scored 1000 runs in T20I cricket.

Hardik first Indian, fourth overall to another huge milestone

Meanwhile, Hardik achieved another huge record with his 100th wicket when he removed Tristan Stubbs in the first innings. Along with 1000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets, Hardik has also hit over 100 sixes in the T20I format, a milestone he recently achieved.

Hardik has become the first Indian and just the fourth player overall to have achieved this rare triple milestone. He joins Raza, Nabi and Virandeep Singh in the elusive list.

India make light work of South Africa

India made light work of South Africa in the third T20I. Abhishek Sharma laid the foundation for India's chase with his stroke-filled 18-ball 35. The others took time to get going as the scoring rate dipped in the middle phase, but due to the early damage done and the paltry target, India got over the line easily in the end.

Shubman Gill made a run-a-ball 28, while Tilak Varma, coming in at No.3, scored an unbeaten 34-ball 25 as the Indian batters slowed down in the middle. Captain Suryakumar Yadav had another underwhelming outing as he made 12 from 11 balls, before being caught at deep fine-leg. Shivam Dube had a brief outing in the middle as he made an unbeaten 10 from four balls, finishing the things with a six and a four off Ottneil Baartman.