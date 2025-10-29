'Needed to make a statement': KL Rahul opens up on 'Kantara celebration' during IPL 2025 against RCB KL Rahul was picked by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore at the mega auction and in his first season for the 2020 finalists, the wicketkeeper-batter didn't do badly, scoring 539 runs at a strike rate of 149.72 and an average of 53.90. The Capitals failed to go through to the playoffs in IPL 2025.

KL Rahul, known as one of the calmest personalities of the Indian team, on most occasions is able to keep his emotions in check and how he reacts to certain situations, especially on the field; however, April 10, 2025, was one of the few instances where the cricket world and the fans saw the experienced cricketer in a different mood. Playing for the Delhi Capitals at his own home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Karnataka lad let his emotions get the better of him as he told the world that he was city's own and it's his playground, after getting his side through to a tricky run-chase.

The celebration was from the blockbuster Kannada film 'Kantara' as Rahul created a circle with the bat all around him and planted his bat into the ground while gesturing that he belongs to the city, after smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls against the home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to get his side over the line, alongside Tristan Stubbs.

"This was not planned that 'I will do it in the IPL, or since I scored in that match, that's why I'll do.' The other celebrations were planned," Rahul told 2 Sloggers as he was asked to rank his top five celebrations. Rahul mentioned that he wanted to make a statement, as there were chances of him going back to RCB, his home franchise, having represented them for a few seasons in the past, after being released by the Lucknow Super Giants.

However, RCB pulled out of the bid at Rs 10.50 crore and the Delhi Capitals went all the way to Rs 14 crore to acquire the veteran's services before the 18th edition of the IPL. "Many things were going on in my life off the field. So, this was one of those moments where I lost control of my emotions. It was in Bangalore, and this was the year, it was in my mind, and there was a build-up on social media that I would go back to Bangalore, and I didn't, for whatever reason, didn't go back there. So, I felt that I needed to make some statement," Rahul added.

Rahul scored a fifty and a hundred in the rest of the season and finished with 539 runs, striking at 149.72 and an average of 53.90 but the Capitals, unfortunately, couldn't advance to the playoffs, while RCB ended up winning their maiden IPL title after beating the Punjab Kings in the final.