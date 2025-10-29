NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score: Blair Tickner removes Joe Root on New Zealand return, England in trouble New Zealand vs England Live: New Zealand opted to bowl first again on a better-looking wicket in Hamilton and England will have their task cut out as they aim to level the ODI series. Both teams made a change each with Matt Henry sitting out for the hosts and Jofra Archer returning for England.

Hamilton (New Zealand): New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI, Live Score and Updates: England will be keen to level the three-match ODI series against New Zealand after starting the assignment over in Tauranga on a disappointing note. It wasn't the greatest batting display from England, apart from obviously Harry Brook's monstrous one-man effort to take his side to 223. England still haven't gotten used to the pace of a 50-over game and Hamilton will be another challenge for them to stand up to, with New Zealand opting to bowl again. Follow all the live updates of the 2nd NZ vs ENG ODI-