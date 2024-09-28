Musheer Khan injured in road accident; set to miss Irani Trophy, Ranji matches for Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Musheer Khan has reportedly suffered a fracture and is likely to be out of action in the neat future

Musheer Khan, the emerging Mumbai all-rounder and India batter Sarfaraz Khan's brother has suffered injuries during a road accident and is set to be out of the action for a little while. Musheer reportedly was travelling with his father-cum-coach Naushad from Kanpur to Lucknow for the Irani Cup clash against the Rest of India when their car met with an accident.

As per The Times of India report, the 19-year-old all-rounder, has suffered a franchise and that has ruled him out of the Irani Trophy fixture for Mumbai which is set to take place at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium from October 1-5. The extent and the nature of the injuries is yet to be ascertained, however, it seems like Musheer will also miss the initial round matches of the Ranji Trophy as well.

"He met with an accident last night and will miss the Irani Cup. We don’t know what kind of injury he is having at the moment, the MCA is trying to reach his father," an MCA official was quoted by the Indian Express as saying. Musheer's absence will be a huge blow to Mumbai given how the young all-rounder has performed in the recent times especially in red-ball cricket.