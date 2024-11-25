Monday, November 25, 2024
     
Mumbai Indians full squad after IPL 2025 mega auction, Trent Boult returns, Kishan's replacement found

Mumbai Indians have roped back New Zealand fast-bowler Trent Boult, who was with the squad earlier. MI have also brought Ishan Kishan's replacement wicketkeeper at the IPL 2025 mega auction, while also roping in England all-rounder Will Jacks. Here is MI's full squad for IPL 2025.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 22:43 IST
Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025.
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025.

The IPL 2025 mega auction gripped cricket fans around the world. All the 10 teams looked to build their squads for the future. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were also busy at the auction table as they aim to build a team around the major core they had retained. 

MI entered the auction with Rs 45 crore in their bag after they had retained the core - Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma - ahead of the bidding war in Jeddah. Mumbai were quiet on Day 1 of the auction as they picked only four players - Trent Boult (Rs 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (RTM at Rs 5.25 crore), Robin Minz (Rs 30 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh). 

They were much more active on the second day and added strength to their fast-bowling stocks, while also bringing in a replacement wicketkeeper for Ishan Kishan, who is now with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI have signed Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Reece Topley and they will have Bumrah in the company. MI have picked South African wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton as a replacement for Kishan behind the wickets. Rickelton is an opener and can partner Rohit Sharma at the top. They also have uncapped wicketkeeper Robin Minz. 

Another interesting pick for MI was England all-rounder Will Jacks, who is another option to open with Rohit as he bats at the top for England. Mitchell Santner is also added in the squad, and he will have Karn Sharma and Jacks in company in the spin department.

Here is MI's full squad for IPL 2025:

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Allah Ghazanfar, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Satyanarayana Raju, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams

