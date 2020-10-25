IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s CSK play for pride against Virat Kohli-led RCB

Image Source : IPT20.COM File photo of RCB skipper VIrat Kohli with his CSK counterpart MS Dhoni

Enduring a harrowing season with eight losses to their names in 11 games, Chennai Super Kings will look to bring some semblance in their performance when they take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 in Dubai on Sunday.

It’s not like CSK are mathematically out of the tournament. With six points to their name, the bottom-placed side needs to win all their remaining games with handsome margin while hoping other four teams ahead of them, don’t go past 12 points while having a lower net run rate than the yellow-clad outfit for the play-off berths.

The biggest challenge to them is posed by Kolkata Knight Riders, who already are on 12 points and will face CSK later this week.

Saying that, CSK think thank has already given up on the possibility of making it to the play-offs. If words of skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming is to be believed, they are already looking to work on a team for the next season in the remaining games.

That means Ruturaj Gaekwad and N Jagadeesan might get another shot today after failing to score against Mumbai Indians in a humiliating loss to Mumbai Indians earlier this week.

Also, Mithcell Santner is yet to play a game this season while Imran Tahir got to play a game but didn’t had much to perform on. However, fitting two overseas spinners in the line-up will be a headache for MSD.

Sam Curran has been a lone performer for the side and could be promoted up the order once again after his fighting 50 down the order against MI.

Pulling out a victory on Sunday afternoon still will be a challenge for the misfiring CSK as RCB will look to establish themselves at the top of the table in a three-way battle with MI and Delhi Capitals, especially with the latter slipping up against KKR on the other day.

Unlike other seasons, RCB bowling unit has been at the forefront of the action with Yuzvendra Chahal being the strike bowler with 16 wickets while pacer Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Chris Morris and Isuru Udana putting in good shifts time to time.

RCB’s batting has been on top gear as well with season’s revelation Devdutt Padikkal ensuring a good start regularly, allowing likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers a platform to build on.

The two team's last game against each other was also on this ground, with RCB inflicting a 37-run defeat upon CSK.

