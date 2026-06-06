IND v AFG Pitch Report: How will the surface at MYS Int'l Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur play for the only Test?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the multi-format series between India and Afghanistan. The two sides will meet in the only Test of the series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6th. It is worth noting that the Indian team will be led by Shubman Gill and will be boasting a mix of youngsters and experience in the squad.

Led by Shubman Gill, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and many other stars will be seen in action for the Test match. It is also worth noting that the clash will not be a part of the ongoing WTC (World Test Championship) cycle as well.

As for Afghanistan, the visitors will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, with the likes of Rahmat Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, and many more in action. The side will be in the clash without the services of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman, which could prove to be a big blow for the side.

The Indian team will hope to put in a good performance and get off to a good start to the series as they take on Afghanistan in Mullanpur for the only Test of the series.

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Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is one that is quite balanced. There is an equal amount of help anticipated for both the spinners and the pacers. The batters will need to stay patient in the early stages of the clash on day 1 as the side locks horns.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar

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