MS Dhoni to take a call on playing in IPL 2026 by December

MS Dhoni is currently enjoying time away from the game and has been doing so ever since he retired from international cricket in August 2020. He has been playing only in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and for the rest of the 10 months, he either attends promotional events or spends time with his family. He was yet again spotted at an event recently, where the burning question of whether he will feature in IPL 2026 was asked to him.

Responding to the question, Dhoni made it clear that he will take a call by December this year. If his body allows him to play, then he will definitely turn up for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. However, in a witty way, the former India skipper also admitted that his knee in troubling him.

"I don't know if I will play or not, but I have time to decide. Till December, I will take a couple of months, and then finally I can make my decision," Dhoni said at the event. When one of the fans shouted saying, "You have to play sir," Dhoni hilariously responded, "Who will take care of my knee pain then?"

Dhoni will have to take a call on his availability by December as the auction generally takes place in the same month. Moreover, teams are also asked to submit their list of retained players around a week or two before the auction. Hence, one can expect that Dhoni might mostly take a call on his IPL career by the start of December this year.

MS Dhoni's performance in IPL 2025

While MS Dhoni mostly preferred to bat down the order in IPL 2025, CSK's poor batting show meant that he had to come out to bat in 13 out of 14 matches this season. He scored 196 runs at an average of 24.5 and a strike rate of 135.17. He also led CSK in a few matches after Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out mid-way through the season due to injury.

